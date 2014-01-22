Rich Cribs: Views star in Hampton Bays listing on 221 feet of water

The water views are the star of this wood-shingled home in Hampton Bays, designed with a neutral color palette. On the market for $3.858 million, the property is on 221 feet of bulkhead on the bayfront, with Shinnecock Bay vistas from huge picture windows in most rooms of the house.

Sellers Regina and Robert Fee tried to create a French country retreat that includes four bedrooms, 41 / 2 bathrooms, a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, solarium, breakfast room, den and wine room.

“The inside takes your breath away,” says Anne Marie Francavilla of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the home with Elliman agent Constance Porto. “It’s that white on white.”

In the back is an expansive deck with heated gunite pool that also overlooks the water.