Water Mill home has pool with an underwater view

A $29.95 million oceanfront Water Mill home has a standout feature that sets it apart from most Long Island homes: a 600-square-foot pool house that has a lower viewing level with a window facing directly into the 50-foot infinity-edge pool.

"You can see everyone under the water while they're swimming, and it's like going to an aquarium," says Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group, who is marketing the property.

The 3,593-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is on 182 feet of oceanfront property with unobstructed views looking north over Mecox Bay.

The 2014 house was a collaboration between Steven Harris Architects, Taconic Builders, Rees Roberts Interior Designs and Edmund Hollander Landscape Design.

The house also has automatic shades and radiant heat that warms the floors throughout the house.

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect asking price.