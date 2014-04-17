Richard Gere slashes North Haven home's price by $9M

Strongheart, a historic manor house poised on a six-acre bay-front parcel in the village of North Haven, hasn't sold despite the fact that it is owned by Richard Gere. Now the actor has lowered the asking price by $9 million, according to the website for the agency listing the property.

The 12-bedroom, 12-bath house -- which was built in 1890 and renovated by its current owners -- was first listed last summer for $65 million. Now on the market for $56 million, the home is flanked by two guesthouses, each on its own lot, and boasts an al fresco fireplace pavilion and a teahouse nestled on a private island in a waterfront pond.

The 6.3-acre property is located on Actors Colony Road, a street that got its name about a century ago when such thespians of the day as Ethel Barrymore, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Mary Pickford visited there.

The property is listed with Linda Haugevik of Sotheby’s International Realty.