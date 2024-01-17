Renovated Riverhead home near The Vineyards Golf Club lists for $899G

A monochromatic exterior is interrupted by a slate-blue door. Gray stone, gray siding, gray shingles — and an interior color palette to match — characterize a ranch-style home for sale at the entry point of the North Fork.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on a 0.18-acre parcel on Riverhead's Tyler Drive is on the market for $899,000. The property sits adjacent to The Vineyards Golf Club.

"The countertops, the stainless steel appliances, the hardwood flooring, the high ceilings; it's drenched in natural light, it's just a beautiful home," said listing agent Peter Halpin, of Douglas Elliman. "It's hard to find homes finished to this level on the North Fork right now, particularly for under a million dollars."

The kitchen. Credit: Bobby Alan

The sellers, Halpin said, are investors who purchased the home in relative disrepair and renovated extensively.

"It's almost like new construction," Halpin said of the home in its current state, despite its 2006 build year.

Recent interior renovations include the installation of a new roof, updates to the bathrooms and kitchens and oak hardwood flooring. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There are a finished basement and an attached garage that can house two cars.

"It's in a very private and secure community that is residential," Halpin said of the area. "It's a tight-knit community. The neighbors look out for each other."

The address, which falls within the Riverhead Central School District, is in close proximity to local attractions, Halpin added.

"A quick ride takes you to all of the high street stores in Riverhead, and obviously Tanger Outlets is right on your doorstep, which is a fantastic amenity," Halpin said. "There's movie theaters and bowling alleys and some beautiful high-end restaurants in the area, as well."

Annual property taxes total $13,629.