Renovated Rockville Centre Victorian lists for $1.699M

A turn-of-the-last-century Victorian in Rockville Centre combines old-fashioned charm with modern amenities. It is on the market for $1.699 million.

The current owner undertook an extensive renovation of the home less than a decade ago, doubling the size but retaining much of the original architectural details, including decorative wood moldings and a wraparound porch with an enclosed portion.

“It has the best of both worlds,” says listing agent Mary Darcy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The circa-1904 home has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths over 5,000 square feet, making it one of the largest homes in Rockville Centre, Darcy says.

There is maintenance-free siding and 12 zones of heat, including radiant-heated floors, as well as a whole house water filtration system. The master suite has a balcony overlooking a heated saltwater pool and there is a laundry room on the second floor of the three-story home. A finished basement in the new section of the home houses a TV room with a bar and a gym.