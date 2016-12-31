Ronkonkoma home, listed for $199,500, ideal for first-time buyers

This Ronkonkoma ranch, listed for $199,500, is like having “a condominium but with a yard and garage,” says listing agent Carol Macaluso of Signature Premier Properties.

The house, about 1,050 square feet, is ideal for first-time homebuyers or those looking to downsize without losing the detached feeling, she adds.

“It really does have big space for a little house,” Macaluso says. “If you’re sizing down, you still have room for guests.”

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house includes an open living area with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings with a skylight. The eat-in kitchen, separated somewhat from the living room-dining room combination area by a column, features white cabinetry, copper ceilings and two sinks. The 1949 home, which has an updated heating system and smart water heater, also has a pellet stove that “could heat the whole house,” Macaluso says.

The 100-by-55-foot property, within the Connetquot School District, has an unfinished basement, a back patio and a detached garage with a workshop. The taxes are $6,305.