William J. Strong house in Roslyn on market for $825,000

As the story goes, a small house built in the early 1800s stood in the path of trolley tracks set to run through the village of Roslyn. In the fall of 1907, the home was simply moved across the street, according to the Roslyn Landmark Society.

That house, identified by the historical society as the William J. Strong House, still stands today. An interior wall adorned with chestnut-colored shingles — left intact throughout renovation and restoration projects — is a nod to the original structure.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market for $825,000, listed by Suzi Chase of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Annual taxes total $11,110.

"Roslyn is such a unique and special little village," Chase said. "It was one of these places that was kind of spared having people — developers — come in and tear down these old houses and build something new, so, we’re fortunate that there are a number of really charming village houses that still retain their former character."

The house on Old Northern Boulevard wears pale yellow shingles and hunter green window shutters. A covered porch spans the width of the home. Through the front door, a parlor with a wood-burning fireplace and wide-plank pine flooring welcomes guests.

The house is identified as the William J. Strong House. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

A vintage door connects the parlor to a kitchen with walls painted pastel blue. Off the kitchen, there is a bluestone patio.

Bedrooms are located on the second level, along with a full bathroom. The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and adjoins one of the others.

"There’s a door to the stairway from the parlor that goes upstairs to one of the original rooms," Chase said. "It’s a very tiny, kind of narrow stairway that’s enclosed kind of in a cabinet. It isn’t an open stairway at all."

In the 1990s, preservationists Roger and Peggy Gerry restored the home to its early-1900s state, according to the Roslyn Landmark Society.

Off the kitchen, which is connected to the parlor, is a bluestone patio. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

"The village of Roslyn is a historic district,” said Jennifer Lister, executive director of the society. "The homes, most of them are very charming, period-time homes, and that’s what the Roslyn Landmark Society and the village of Roslyn strive to continue — to keep the historic integrity of the homes that were originally here."

Today, the home is heated by natural gas and forced air, and cooled by central air. The address falls within the Roslyn Union Free School District.