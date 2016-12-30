Roslyn Landing will offer in-home spa services

At Roslyn Landing, residents won’t have to go to the masseuse. The masseuse will come to them.

In partnership with The Red Door Salon and Spa, the 78-unit luxury housing development under construction will offer residents in-home spa services, including massages, manicures and pedicures. Prices will range from $15 to $35, a spokeswoman said.

“There’s been a huge demand from people that want amenities on site,” says Jason Behfarin, principal at G4 Capital Partners, which financed the project. “There will be a multitude of services. All of the buyers have been very happy. It’s a big value add with its uniqueness.”

Trainers and nutritionists are also on call for fitness services, whether it be in-home or at the development’s gym. Personal training and small-group training will be available. Services include in-home food-prep and stretching sessions, and a supermarket session, in which a nutrition expert will guide a one-hour tour at a supermarket of the resident’s choosing. Sessions will be based on an hourly rate still to be determined.

The 12-acre site, within walking distance from the village, will feature two- and three-story town houses, condominiums and detached single family homes. Available homes, ranging from two to four bedrooms and 2-1/2 to three bathrooms, are priced between $1.4 million and $1.75 million. All are listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Each unit, with 10-foot-plus ceilings and open floor plans, is equipped with a private elevator and two-car garage. Additional amenities in the development include a golf simulator, a waterfront promenade and kayak launch, and a clubhouse with a billiards table, bar, lounge, dining area and catering kitchen.

Construction on the 12-acre site began in June, with the first phase of 28 units expected to be completed by June 2017. The second phase of 50 units will begin soon after, Behfarin says.