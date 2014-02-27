'Royal Pains' house in Sands Point for sale

“Royal Pains,” the USA Network TV series about a concierge doctor in the Hamptons, has been filmed at a variety of Long Island locations, including a home in Sands Point now on the market for $2.58 million.

The Southern Colonial-style house appeared in the fifth episode, “Vertigo,” and the season finale, “Bones to Pick,” in the 2013 season, says Lynn Weiss, director of communications at NBCUniversal, which owns USA Network. It portrayed the home of Russel Berger, the new boss of Paige Collins, one of the show’s main characters played by actress Brooke D’Orsay.

Sarah Friedman, listing agent with Jason Friedman of Laffey Fine Homes, says the homeowner came away with a memento of the shoot -- a picture taken with D’Orsay.

Built in 1965, the 5,842-square-foot house has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The dining room features a fireplace, as does the living room, and the second-level en suite master bedroom has access to a balcony overlooking the patio, DecoTurf tennis court and in-ground pool on the two-acre property. Other features include an eat-in kitchen, above-ground basement leading out to the patio and an attached two-car garage.