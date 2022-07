It was the curved stairway of this 1936 Tudor-style home in Rockville Centre, now on the market for $1.895 million, that sealed the deal when the current homeowners bought the property almost two decades ago. Situated in the two-story entry foyer, the staircase is one of the original architectural details that has been restored and meticulously maintained, says Helen Frey, listing agent with Coach Realtors.

Alongside the staircase is a built-in curved bench -- and there’s a powder room tucked underneath the stairs. A large, leaded-glass window, a replacement, brings plenty of light into the foyer. The home’s sunken living room has recessed bird’s-eye birch paneling, and the formal dining room boasts original French doors that access a screened sun porch.

Ten years ago, the owners expanded the house, creating a great room and sitting area as well as an octagonal eat-in kitchen with a breakfast area that has an 18-foot ceiling. The additional space blends with the timber/brick and slate-roofed home both inside and out.

There are five bedrooms and an additional three bathrooms. Other features include two fireplaces, a patio and an attached two-car garage.