Sag Harbor midcentury Modern ranch lists for $2.7M

A midcentury Modern ranch on a bluff overlooking Peconic Bay in Sag Harbor is turning heads, both for the property and the architecture. On the market for the first time in more than 50 years, it has an asking price of $2.749 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1961 from plans published by Better Homes and Gardens magazine, says listing agent Robert Florio of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The house sits on more than a half-acre with views of the bay, Robins Island and the North Fork.

“Eighty percent of the people are looking to build a newer larger home with a pool,” Florio says. “But 20 percent of the people have said they can expand it, and make it the ultimate midcentury house.”