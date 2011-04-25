Sagaponack homeowner to demolish $44M home

Sometimes 6,165 square feet and ocean views just aren't enough.

The owner of an oceanfront mansion in Sagaponack that once rented for $900,000 a summer plans to tear down the property and build an 11,268-square-foot abode in its stead.

The village last month approved the demolition of the two-story home and earlier this month approved the construction of a new home on the 6.5 acre lot that would allow views of the water from the first floor that a sand dune obstructs.

Last year former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine's ex-wife, Joanne Brown, sold the property, which includes a three-car garage, swimming pool and tennis court, to an entity called DAMA Llc for a reported $43.5 million.

Architect Jaquelin Robertson of Cooper Robertson Architects told the Sagaponack architectural and historic review board that the new home would be a cedar-shingled two-story Georgian Colonial-style house and compared the mahogany window trim to renovations at President Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, according to minutes from the board's March meeting.

The design outlined at that meeting includes large, octagonal windows that will run across the second floor dining room "in order to accommodate his client's request to be able to see the sunset," Robertson said in the minutes. The plan also features a sunken tennis court, three-car garage, a widow's walk, second-floor decks including one with a Jacuzzi, and a covered porch. The new house would be 21 feet farther from the beach.

Sagaponack Clerk and Treasurer Rosemarie Winchell said though demolition had been approved, demolition permits had not been issued. The village building inspector did give the owner permission to begin taking apart the interior to reclaim things like doors, cabinetry and counters, she said.

Citing a Sotheby's International Realty agent who had handled rentals of the property, Newsday last year reported that David A. Tepper, the New Jersey billionaire hedge fund manager behind Appaloosa Management, had purchased the property. A call to Tepper was not returned Monday.