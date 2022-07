A Sayville home on the market is perfect for someone with a green thumb. The back of the property, listed with an asking price between $299,000 and $305,000, is filled with planting beds. The owner sells plants out front in an operation based on the honor system.

“If someone wanted to buy the house and continue it, the setup he has here is amazing,” says listing agent Irene Renna of Keller Williams Realty. “For someone who is a true lover of gardening, this is the house for you.”

There also is a treehouse, along with several concrete fish ponds and birdhouses.

“Everything is done completely natural and in tune with nature,” Renna says.

The three-bedroom home has a root cellar with its own water well, electricity and fresh air vent.