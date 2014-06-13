Ewan McGregor once rented this Shelter Island home

Even a Big Fish can get lost in this small "pond" on Shelter Island. Actor Ewan McGregor rented the waterfront property, now on the market for $5.125 million, confirms listing agent Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates.

Moore says the Scottish actor was so inconspicuous that she didn't know he had rented the property in 2011 and 2012 on the east side of Shelter Island until owners recently told her. "When people come to the island, they take their makeup off and settle down and just blend into the scenery," Moore says. "It's a quiet place."

The 2.6-acre compound has two homes. One is a sprawling three-bedroom ranch built in 1956 with a wraparound sun room that overlooks the water. The other is a three-bedroom Nouveau-style pavilion with radiant heat stone floors, vaulted ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows and an observation tower with views to Connecticut. The master suite has a balcony.

Moore says the current owners built the cottage eight years ago, and designed it with references to a boat they loved, with mahogany floors and benches on chains.

Between the two homes, and overlooking the water, is a gunite pool with mahogany decking. There's also a Har-Tru hydro tennis court and a path that leads to the beach, where there's a mooring.

The home is also available to rent for $40,000 from Aug. 1 through Labor Day or $10,000 per week.