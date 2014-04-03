See a movie and grab a pint at this Dix Hills house

This house for sale in Dix Hills for $2.4 million has a pub room and a movie theater next to each other in their own wing on the first floor.

The pub has 18-karat gold leaf on the ceiling, a mahogany bar, a billiards table and hand-carved molding. The pub is between one of the family rooms and the theater.

The yellow walls of the theater have pictures of old-time movie stars such as Charlie Chaplin and hand-painted designs of movie reels.

Other details make the home unusual, including hand-painted car logos on the walls of the three-car garage and the wine cellar, which holds hundreds of bottles of wine behind glass doors, says Rita Bender of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, who is listing the house.

The five-bedroom, four-bath, three-half-bath Colonial is on two acres with an in-ground pool and ponds.

CORRECTION: A Dix Hills home with a pub and a movie theater featured in Friday's LI Home section has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3-1/2 half-bathrooms. The number of bedrooms and bathrooms was incorrect.