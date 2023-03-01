Custom-built farmhouse in Shelter Island for sale for $2.55 million

A custom-built farmhouse in Shelter Island is on the market for $2.55 million. The annual property taxes are still being determined as the build is finalized, but are expected to be between $5,000 and $7,000, said listing agent Sheri Winter Parker of Corcoran.

Built in 2023 by Bartilucci Construction, the 3,450-square-foot house contains four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.

“From the minute you get to the property and walk inside, you’re entranced,” said Parker. “And that kitchen, seriously, you could just sit and stare.”

The kitchen. Credit: Corcoran

The house is on a 0.99-acre lot on Behringer Lane. A crushed pebble driveway leads to the front of the house and garage, which is large enough for two cars. Around back, a mahogany deck sits beside an in-ground, heated pool.

Inside, many of the rooms feature cathedral ceilings. That includes a 9-foot ceiling in the living room, complete with a gas fireplace. The kitchen has new GE Cafe series appliances and quartz countertops. There are two laundry rooms in the house — one on each floor.

Upstairs, a bonus room can be used as a home office or gym, said Parker.

“A lot of people who are into their gyms don't always want to go into the basement,” she said. “So you could make it a home gym or office very easily; it’s ready to go.”

The custom-built farmhouse measures the 3,450 square feet. Credit: Corcoran

The house also features a full basement, plus propane heating and central air.

The property is less than a mile from Sunset Beach. The East End is accessible from this location by ferry, said Parker.

“If you want the action of the North Fork, you land in Greenport, or for the South Fork, you land in Sag Harbor,” she said. “It’s a springboard to everything.”

The property is served by the Shelter Island Union Free School District.