Sleeping porch helps Baldwin sale

Here's another unusual 1920 Colonial, this one in Baldwin: The house, which recently sold for $390,000, features a sleeping porch on the second floor.

Original to the house, the space is a cross between a balcony and a porch, and it is attached to the master bedroom of the four-bedroom home. It is screened during the summer, and the prior owners covered the open areas with Plexiglas in the winter to prevent snow from getting in.

The home also has an open front porch and some vintage details inside, including hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.

The property was co-listed by Davorka Bender and Anne-Marie Bender of Sailing Home Realty. The last asking price was $399,000.