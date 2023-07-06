Smithtown Colonial with in-ground pool lists for $1.45 million

Enveloped by trees and marked by a red door, a Smithtown Colonial on Candlelight Court is listed for $1.45 million.

Built around 1910, the six-bedroom, 5 ½-bathroom home sits on one acre of land within the Smithtown Central School District. The current owners purchased the property in 2015 and have been updating it since, with the goal of preserving its integrity while modernizing its systems, said listing agent Ashley Curaba.

"That was the one thing that the owner really wanted to do, was just to make sure that anything they put in the home would just last another hundred years," said Curaba, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Over the past eight years, the sellers have spent weekends working on the home themselves. Completed projects included coffered ceilings in the dining room and woodwork in the kitchen, according to Curaba.

The home was built in 1910. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

In the kitchen, a soapstone island serves as the centerpiece. Along the perimeter of the room, a farmhouse sink wears the engraving "1910." Exposed brick sits above an induction stovetop. There are two full-sized ovens and a hidden pantry, Curaba said.

There are wood burning fireplaces in the primary bedroom, guest bedroom, living room, library and dining room. The home is heated by oil and hot water, and cooled by central air conditioning, ductless air conditioning and wall unit.

The kitchen centers around a soapstone island and contains two full-sized ovens, the listing agent said. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Among the features specific to the sellers' lifestyle are an area Curaba described as "the wellness corner." In this section of the home, there are a "Lego lab" for creating and an exercise studio with a ballet barre.

Outside, a waterfall made of rock leads to an in-ground pool. A covered porch offers shaded outdoor space, and deer fencing keeps visitors at a distance.