South Jamesport home, once a potato barn, boasts intricate details

When Charles Wildbank, an artist, and Mary McGuire Wien, a dancer, yogini and author, purchased a historic South Jamesport potato barn in 2007, they hired Dave Harvey, an architect from Sag Harbor, to elevate the structure and place it onto stonework.

The central part of the home -- originally the barn -- comprises the public rooms, McGuire Wien says, noting an addition to the side of the barn is where the bedrooms are.

There are two master suites with baths as well as two Jack and Jill bedrooms with a shared bathroom. (There are a total of four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.)

Narrow barn windows line the front of the house, while sliding glass doors across the back of the house open to the in-ground pool and gardens.

“The portico is very Frank Lloyd Wright,” McGuire Wien says. In fact, the design -- inside and out -- is Frank Lloyd Wright and Japanese inspired, McGuire Wien adds. “We want it to blend in with the natural environment that is the North Fork,” McGuire Wien says.

There is a native stone fireplace in the living room. The dining room table has a top crafted from a local cherry tree that rests atop a 300-year-old tree trunk.

Outside, the half-acre parcel boasts a dining terrace with an outdoor fireplace that overlooks the cooper ionized chlorine-free pool.

The listing for $999,000 is with Nicholas Planamento of Town & County Real Estate.

