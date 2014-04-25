Southampton estate returns to market, for $98 million

In the market for a Hamptons home? Got $98 million? You’re in luck – the historic oceanfront mansion known as Wooldon Manor is back on the market.

The 14.5-acre estate includes a 10,000-square-foot, English Tudor-style home, “stunning” pool, formal gardens, gazebo-greenhouse and tennis court, according to the Corcoran listing. Its previous residents include the Woolworth family and Edmund C. Lynch, founding partner of Merrill Lynch.

The five parcels that make up the Southampton property sold for $75 million in December, according to LI Profiles, a Brightwaters-based real estate information firm, and people familiar with the sale. Current owner Scott Bommer, founder of hedge fund SAB Capital Management, bought it from fashion mogul Vince Camuto.

Bommer put Wooldon back on the market on March 3. He reportedly is buying three properties on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton for $93.9 million.

The entire Wooldon Manor property can be yours for $98 million. Or, a buyer on a budget could settle for the five acres that include the home, pool and tennis court for just $48 million. Nearly nine adjoining acres are listed for sale in four separate lots ranging from nearly 2 acres to 2.7 acres; the asking price for each undeveloped lot is $15 million.