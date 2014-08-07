Southampton home priced at $4.5 million is shipshape

Buyers looking for a home with a sea theme will find it in the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Southampton re-listed for $4.5 million. It was listed in 2012 for $5.995 million.

The architect who designed the house knew the owner's father was an admiral in the Navy and that the family grew up surrounded by the rich history of the sea, says Tom Ragan, the current owner.

The roof over the front entrance looks like a wave, and the master bathroom's wall has wavelike contours.

"You almost felt like you are on a ship in the house," Ragan says. The house, which was built in the early 1990s, has a large master wing, a long and narrow pool and a garden and patio with a fireplace. It's listed with Lori Sunshine Harrow through Flat Fee Express LLC.