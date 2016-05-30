Southampton home with Prohibition link under contract

Mary Parker only had to go around the corner from her Southampton Village home to find her husband. During World War II, she met Charles Parker at a party held at the Polish Hall when he was stationed in Montauk with the Navy during World War II.

Parker’s parents built the 1,660-square-foot house, which went on the market this year, in 1925. She lived at the home, which recently went into contract, until her death last September at age 93.

“A lot of the sailors would get on the train, which was right across the street from where my dad was housed during the war,” says Judy Parker Musnicki of Bridgehampton, the eldest of the couple’s four daughters, who are selling the American Foursquare-style home.

Many Polish families lived in Southampton at the time. Parker Musnicki’s husband, who is from Poland, lived around the corner from her mother when he first moved to the East End.

The house has been relatively untouched in more than 90 years, except for some routine maintenance and new siding, says Joan Tutt of Seashell Real Estate, one of the agents for the property, which was put on the market as an open listing. It has a mud room with an original built-in ironing board, original glass doorknobs and a brick fireplace.

Parker Musnicki says her grandfather, Peter Zabriski, made alcohol in the basement during Prohibition.

“I saw all the tubing down there when I was a little girl,” Parker Musnicki says. “They told us it was an ice cream machine.”

The home was listed at the beginning of the year for $1.9 million. The price was later reduced to $1.675 million.

Pam Jackson of The Corcoran Group is handling the sale.