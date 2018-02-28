$449,000 Southold home is ‘seaside getaway,’ says agent

A pond-front Southold cottage, listed for $449,000, offers a “seaside getaway,” says the home’s listing agent.

The house, with two bedrooms and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, sits on a 0.92-acre property that sits along Great Pond and is a half-mile from Kenney’s Beach on Long Island Sound.

A screened-in porch at the front of the house offers views of the property and pond, which allows nonmotorized boats and offers access to neighboring Peconic Dunes County Park, says listing agent Thomas J. McCarthy of Thomas J. McCarthy Real Estate, Inc.

The house, which was built in 1950, includes an open concept featuring a living room with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings, a dining room and updated kitchen.