Spacious Calverton house has upscale lodge appeal

Hidden away in Calverton is a house that is described as "pure swank, a gentleman's upscale lodge home" in the listing. It seems to accurately describe the personality of the property, listed for $979,000.

The sense of privacy is created by the 6.68-acre lot. Two acres are for house, barn and lawn, and the rest is woods.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home was built in 1980 and sprawls over 3,000 square feet. There is a massive stone fireplace in the living room, and the soaring exposed-beam ceiling is made more dramatic by well-placed lighting that runs over the kitchen, living room and dining room.

Homeowner Janet Alshouse and her husband, Bob Davis, bought the place in 1997 from the man who built it, and who happened to be in the concrete business. His background would explain the 8½-inch-thick poured-concrete exterior walls and the 26-inch steel beam (much like those seen on LIE overpasses) that create the skeleton of the house. Alshouse and Davis added a 50-foot pond under the bridge portion of the driveway and upgraded the 50-by-25-foot saltwater pool. They also renovated the kitchen and bathrooms.

The paddleball court and six-stall horse barn (currently being used as a workshop) were already there.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The finished basement is currently home to a pool table, a Ping-Pong table, a large-screen TV and a console video.

The home is listed with Kate Carpluk, of Town & Country Real Estate.