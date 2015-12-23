Spacious East Moriches Victorian on market for $490,000

Sellers Richard and Christine Finder

Address 11 E. Moriches Blvd., East Moriches

Asking price $490,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Victorian on 1.03 acres

The competition A similar size home on Tuthill Point Road is listed for $529,900.

Recent sale in the area A ranch on a .42-acre lot on nearby Woodlawn Avenue sold July 30 for $350,000.

Taxes $15,621 ($14,391 with STAR)

Time on the market Since Dec. 1

Listing agent The Finders are selling on their own and can be contacted at 631-681-5420.

Why it’s for sale Rich, 45, and Christine, 43, who both work in education in the Lindenhurst School District, say they’re planning to move to Lindenhurst to lessen their commutes. The Finders and their three kids — ages 13, 12 and 10 — have lived in their 2,600-square-foot home for six years. Rich talks about the home and property:

“The space in the house is tremendous. We have many large rooms that flow nicely. We have a nice eat-in kitchen, where we spend a lot of time. Year round, we spend a lot of time on the porch with our kids and our big St. Bernard, Roxy. The property is large. There’s a wooded lot behind our backyard that’s part of our property. We have a lot of privacy with high hedges in the front. We hardly see the neighbors. We have a two-car heated garage where the kids play hockey or lacrosse in the winter. . . . We have a nice wood-burning fireplace in the den. There are hardwood floors throughout the house, except in the kitchen and bathrooms. . . . With our school district, kids can choose between Center Moriches, Eastport South Manor or Westhampton Beach for their high school. ”