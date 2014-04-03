Swim laps of luxury at this Lloyd Harbor home
This Lloyd Harbor home on the market comes with an indoor lap pool. Seller John Chen had the home built in 1990 with the two-lane pool, complete with a starting block, so his son, a competitive swimmer, would have a place to practice.
“I’m the one using it every day now” for exercise, says Chen, who is asking $2.075 million for the home.
The room containing the pool also has a sauna and Jacuzzi and sliding doors to the outside, and it's connected to the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house by an exercise room. The rest of the contemporary Colonial has an open floor plan, and there is a sitting room with a fireplace in the master suite.
The 2-acre landscaped property includes a private beach and mooring, as well as a tennis court, which the Chens built for their other son.
Jeanne Leonard and Ruth Sansiviero of Signature Premier Properties are the listing agents.