Take the News 12 quiz: Which North Shore home is priciest?
Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end North Shore homes on the market.
This week she quizzed anchor Lea Tyrrell on which house of the three commands the highest asking price. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here. Now watch and take the quiz with Tyrrell.
MATINECOCK PROPERTY
Christina Porter, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-759-4800
KINGS POINT PROPERTY
Andrea Levine, Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast, 516-482-0200
MILL NECK PROPERTY
Maureen O’Donnell, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3700