Take the Rich Cribs quiz: What home is priciest?

Newsday's LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end homes on the market. This week she quizzed anchor Stone Grissom on which house of the three commands the highest asking price. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here. Now take the quiz with Stone.

SHELTER ISLAND PROPERTY:

Beate Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-527-7868

SOUTHAMPTON PROPERTY:

Tim Davis, The Corcoran Group, 516-356-5736, and Pat Petrillo, Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-356-5136

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EAST HAMPTON PROPERTY:

John Healey, Town & Country Real Estate, 631-774-8672