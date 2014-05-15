Southampton home has 'The Wolf of Wall Street' connection

Architect Myron Goldfinger had one of his Long Island designs featured in a party scene in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Just think of the parties that could be thrown in one waterfront contemporary he designed in Southampton that was recently listed for $32.5 million.

The sculptural, sand castle-like mansion on almost 4.7 acres has unobstructed ocean and bay views from most rooms, and sunlight shines in through panels of skylights. The original house was built in 1984. In the mid-’90s, the owners commissioned Goldfinger to build an addition that houses the master suite and an indoor pool surrounded by walls of glass. In addition to the six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, there are plenty of spaces for entertaining, including a game room, media room and an outdoor pool by the ocean.

“It’s just a special home,” says listing agent Evan Kulman of The Corcoran Group. “It has this calming effect as soon as you walk in.”