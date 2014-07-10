This $3.29M Great Neck home has 2 theaters

This Great Neck home, listed for $3.29 million, comes with two home theaters.

In the kitchen-den area, a screen comes down from the ceiling with a high-definition projector for playing movies. Seller Saul Modlin has four children, ages 9 and younger, so he also has a Nintendo Wii hooked up to the screen along with a Blu-ray player and the capability to stream from iTunes.

In this theater, there is a custom-made couch that seats 10.

The second movie theater, in the basement, is the hot hangout spot for the children’s playdates. There is another automatic screen that comes down from the ceiling, this one can play 3-D movies. There are beanbag chairs and a PlayStation as well.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom, and a half-bath Colonial has Surround Sound in the master bedroom ceiling. Outside, there is a pond with 40 to 50 koi and a gazebo next to a spa integrated into a pool with a waterfall.

The listing agent is Edna Mashaal of Edna Mashaal Realty.