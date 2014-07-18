'Toy Story' screenplay writer selling Sagaponack home

This Sagaponack property comes with an art studio and overlooks an agricultural reserve, so it comes as no surprise that the sellers are full of creativity. Alec Sokolow co-wrote the screenplay for “Toy Story” and was nominated for an Oscar, and his wife, Leslie, is a professional photographer known for her large-scale abstract photographs of beaches and other natural features.

The home recently came on the market for $1.999 million.

“It’s not your cookie-cookie cutter Hamptons house,” says listing agent Tracy Annacone of Town & Country Real Estate. “That’s why it appealed to them, because they’re artsy, creative people. It just kind of breeds creativity.”

The three-story, Federal-style home has an enormous wraparound porch, and there are four bedrooms, plus a loft and 3½ bathrooms, including one with a unique stone floor. The 2-acre property is around the corner from the Wolffer Estate vineyard, and along with the barn-like art studio is a heated pool.