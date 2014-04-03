Twelve Oaks of Westhampton Beach lists for $3.995M

With two living rooms and two dining rooms, along with many other amenities, this Westhampton Beach home offers plenty to do and plenty of room in which to do it. The home is on the market for $3.995 million.

Built in 1924 and called Twelve Oaks for the dozen oak trees on the property, the house was recently renovated and more than doubled in size. There are nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half-baths in more than 8,000 square feet. A few of the rooms have fireplaces, and one of the living rooms has coffered ceilings. An upstairs bedroom was designed in a dormitory style for visiting grandchildren.

“They used the style and look of the original house, but the newest materials,” says listing agent Marcia Altman of Brown Harris Stevens.

The home has two screened rooms, as well as a gazebo that Altman says is a replica of the one at the Westhampton Beach village green a half-mile away.

Underneath the gazebo is a wet bar, and the property also has an in-ground pool, a treehouse and thousands of blue and white hydrangeas.

“It has something for everyone of all generations,” Altman says.