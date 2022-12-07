ClassifiedsReal Estate

2-family expanded Cape in North Valley Stream lists for $875,000

The ground-floor unit has two bedrooms. The upstairs, with a...

By Stacey AltherrSpecial to Newsday

A legal two-family extended Cape in North Valley Stream with three bedrooms and two baths is on the market for $875,000.

The house was built in 1956 on Rye Court, a quiet cul-de-sac. It has an open floor plan, with a newly renovated kitchen with granite counters. A floor-to-ceiling wood-burning stone fireplace in the living area can be seen from the kitchen. Oversized Andersen windows in the living room look out onto the backyard, which has a patio and two sheds.

The ground floor unit has an open floor plan and...

The ¼-acre property is one of the largest lots in North Valley Stream, according to listing agent Hassan Mahmood of EXP Realty in Valley Stream. The house has a total of 1,827 square feet of living space and an attached 1½-car garage.

“Two blocks over are massive mansions,” Mahmood said. “It’s a unique section of Valley Stream."

The primary unit, on the ground floor, has two bedrooms with large closets, including a walk-in.

The kitchen in the ground-floor unit.

The second floor has a separate, legal one-bedroom apartment with its own entrance and a room that could be used as an office.

The entire house could be converted to a three-bedroom single-family home, with one of the rooms downstairs renovated as a primary suite, Mahmood said. “The plumbing is there on the first floor,” he said.

The living room in the upstairs unit.

The property is within the boundaries of Howell Road Elementary School Valley Stream District 13. Secondary students attend Valley Stream North High School. Annual real estate taxes are $12,600.

The seller is offering 2% toward buyer’s closing costs, Mahmood said.

The kitchen in the upstairs unit.

