2-family expanded Cape in North Valley Stream lists for $875,000

A legal two-family extended Cape in North Valley Stream with three bedrooms and two baths is on the market for $875,000.

The house was built in 1956 on Rye Court, a quiet cul-de-sac. It has an open floor plan, with a newly renovated kitchen with granite counters. A floor-to-ceiling wood-burning stone fireplace in the living area can be seen from the kitchen. Oversized Andersen windows in the living room look out onto the backyard, which has a patio and two sheds.

The ground floor unit has an open floor plan and fireplace in the living area. Credit: Eric Micallef

The ¼-acre property is one of the largest lots in North Valley Stream, according to listing agent Hassan Mahmood of EXP Realty in Valley Stream. The house has a total of 1,827 square feet of living space and an attached 1½-car garage.

“Two blocks over are massive mansions,” Mahmood said. “It’s a unique section of Valley Stream."

The primary unit, on the ground floor, has two bedrooms with large closets, including a walk-in.

The kitchen in the ground-floor unit. Credit: Eric Micallef

The second floor has a separate, legal one-bedroom apartment with its own entrance and a room that could be used as an office.

The entire house could be converted to a three-bedroom single-family home, with one of the rooms downstairs renovated as a primary suite, Mahmood said. “The plumbing is there on the first floor,” he said.

The living room in the upstairs unit. Credit: Eric Micallef

The property is within the boundaries of Howell Road Elementary School Valley Stream District 13. Secondary students attend Valley Stream North High School. Annual real estate taxes are $12,600.

The seller is offering 2% toward buyer’s closing costs, Mahmood said.