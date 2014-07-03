Ultracontemporary $22.995M Sagaponack home

A 12,000-square-foot ultracontemporary home in Sagaponack on more than 3 acres was recently listed for $22.995 million.

Builder Jay Bialsky teamed up with Sag Harbor architect Val Florio and interior-design firm Grade NYC to develop the "trendsetting" home. Highlights include a dramatic two-story great room with full-length bay windows and a fireplace of Basaltina lava stone and black marble, as well as a chef’s kitchen with oak floors and tobacco wood veneer cabinets. There’s also a lower level with a family room, bunkroom, gym, theater and wine cellar with tasting room.

The home has eight bedrooms with nine full bathrooms and three half-baths.

Outside is a custom pool with a wading area and a deep end, as well as a lap pool. The pool house has an outdoor kitchen, and there’s a Har-Tru tennis court.

“It’s a trendsetting type of home,” says The Corcoran Group’s Cody Vichinsky, who is listing it with brother Zachary Vichinsky.

“Jay has been developing homes out here for 20 years. He tries to understand what people desire and take it to the next level. Everything is turned up a notch or two to make it unique.”