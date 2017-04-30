ClassifiedsReal Estate

Upper Brookville home with guesthouse on market for $3.7M

The four-bedroom Colonial main house of the Upper Brookville estate...

The four-bedroom Colonial main house of the Upper Brookville estate includes a gym and wine room, and steel shutters cover windows from the outside. Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

By Carl CorrySpecial to Newsday

A custom-built estate in Upper Brookville featuring a four-bedroom house with walls of windows and a large guesthouse on 6.3 acres has been put on the market by its original owners for $3.7 million.

When the sellers originally bought the property, there were about 5.2 acres of land. They built the houses sometime around 1987, as well as a two-car garage and an in-ground pool.

In the late 1990s, a neighbor gifted the owners about an acre of adjoining land, bringing the property size to 6.29 acres, says Jason Friedman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, who is the co-exclusive listing agent with his mother, Sarah “Rudi” Friedman.

The main house has a full finished lower level with a full bathroom, bedroom, gym and wine room. The main floor has a foyer and a great room with a living room, eat-in kitchen, dining room, family room, game room and wet bar. It also has a powder room. Electronic steel shutters cover the windows from the outside.

“It’s like the set of a James Bond movie,” says Jason Friedman.

Two sets of staircases lead to a second floor featuring a master-bedroom suite with a master bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a den and another full bathroom.

The guesthouse, which is designed in similar fashion to the main house, has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

