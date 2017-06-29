Victorian house in Center Moriches, a time capsule, up for rent

A circa-1920 Center Moriches home available for rent is a Victorian time capsule, with updates and furnishings that reflect its history. It is available for $7,500 for July, $15,000 for July and August, or $7,500 for August to Labor Day.

The owner purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in 1999 and updated the electrical system and plumbing, replaced the windows and renovated the second-floor bathroom and kitchen, adding modern touches such as quartz countertops and a glass cooktop, along with new period details, including a refrigerator that looks like an old icebox, says listing agent Victoria Swenson of Moriches Bay Realty.

The kitchen’s farm sink is 110 years old, but has new piping and faucet, and there are original and replica moldings throughout the home.

“It’s even furnished with items of that time frame,” Swenson says. “This house is amazing and such a walk down memory lane.”

After the summer, the home will be available to rent year-round, Swenson says.