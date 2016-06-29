Vinny Testaverde’s former Oyster Bay Cove home lists at $3.895M

At four acres, this Oyster Bay Cove property could comfortably fit about four football fields. And it was once the home of a famous football player.

The home, listed for $3.895 million, used to belong to former New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde. The all-brick Colonial has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Listing agent Jyll Kata of Douglas Elliman Real Estate says the oversized lot is somewhat unusual for the gated Tall Oaks community, which features mostly two-acre lots.

The extra space allows for many amenities that suggest the home once belonged to a professional athlete — from the full-length basketball court and sauna, to the batting cages and lap pool, to the gym and massive kitchen befitting a football player with an impressive appetite.

Inside, the main entrance contains a two-story foyer and spiral staircase. The first floor features a billiard room, media room, bar and wine cellar. A cabana leads outside to an inground swimming pool that is accentuated by waterfalls.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Testaverde sold the property in 2009 for $3.1 million.