Visit historic homes on the Sea Cliff Holiday House Tour

Several historic homes in the seaside village of Sea Cliff, as well as the 1898 building that holds the Sherlock Homes real estate office, will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public on Dec. 5.

From noon to 4 p.m., guests can stroll through the homes and offices — including an attorney’s office decorated like Teddy Roosevelt’s Sagamore Hill — on this self-guided tour.

The Holiday House Tour, in its 13th year, supports the Mutual Concerns Committee of Sea Cliff, an organization that helps those in need in the area. Tickets are $30 for adults and children over 12 and include light refreshments and raffles. They can be purchased with cash or checks at Sherlock Homes Realty, 305 Sea Cliff Ave., or by calling 516-671-1717.