Water Mill mansion for sale has 'amazing' hydraulic systems

Don't open the windows in this Water Mill mansion to get a breeze. Instead, lower the walls.

There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the $29.95-million dune-top home, designed by Steven Harris Architects and constructed by Taconic Builders of Mamaroneck, to take in the water views surrounding the property. But the living-dining room is unique.

There, at the push of a button, those windows can hydraulically lower out of sight in a matter of seconds to allow Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay breezes to blow through the home, says listing agent Lynda Packard of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Thanks to the use of almost 3-ton, 24-foot-wide counterweights, only small motors are employed, says Eliot Lee, a partner of TriBeCa-based Steven Harris Architects.

"It's just enough to get the glass moving. . . . Once the thing is moving, you can push it with your finger," he explains. "It's pretty amazing."

The 3,592-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen. The living-dining room has a fireplace as well. Designer lighting, high-end appliances, hand-selected stone and teak millwork can be found throughout an interior designed by Rees Roberts + Partners.

A Lutron/Savant home automation system allows for lights, heat, alarms, security cameras and more to be programmed to the homeowner's liking. Most of the utilities are stationed in a "big concrete cube" underneath the home that also elevates and supports it.

The home also uses environmentally friendly geothermal heat and cooling and has enough solar panels that a homeowner "could zero out their energy bills," Lee says.

Directly west of the main home is a 672-square-foot pool house; in the center of the L-shaped layout, there is a heated oceanfront swimming pool. Both structures have radiant heated floors.

Award-winning designer Edmund Hollander took command of landscaping for the 1.5-acre property.

"It's a windswept dune with an uber-modern home nestled in it, but it doesn't feel out of place," Packard says. "It feels within the landscape."