Waterfront Colonial in Baldwin Harbor on the market for $1.15 million

A Colonial on a canal on off Middle Bay in the hamlet of Baldwin Harbor is on the market for $1.15 million.

The 1964 construction on a 0.23-acre lot on Bertha Drive has five bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and a two-car garage. An enclosed backyard gives way to the property’s private boat dock.

Although the house is on the water, it does not require flood insurance, said listing agent Milagros "Millie" Billitzer of Coldwell Banker American Homes. “They can get it if they wish, but it’s not required by the bank.”

The living room. Credit: Chuck Danas Photography

There are water and sunset views from two of the bedrooms, including the primary, which also has an expansive balcony, a steam shower and a tub.

“The owner, she boasts about her steam shower,” Billitzer said.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home has radiant-heated and hardwood floors as well as new windows. A family room with a wood-burning fireplace has sliding doors that lead to a patio with water views.

The kitchen. Credit: Chuck Danas Photography

Backyard amenities include a seating area facing the water and a storage shed. There is a waterside hot tub tucked into a far corner.

“You can sit in your Jacuzzi with a glass of wine and look at the water,” Billitzer said. “It’s gorgeous.”

The balcony off the primary bedroom. Credit: Chuck Danas Photography

Solar panels on the roof are paid off, Billitzer said. The house is heated by natural gas and forced air, and cooled by central air.

The house, which is protected by a security system and has a sprinkler system, is in the Baldwin Union Free school district. Annual taxes are $18,667.