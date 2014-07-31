Lakefront Islip property sits on 3.9 acres

Sitting on 3.9 acres on Lower Winganhauppauge Lake in Islip is a 5,000- square-foot French provincial home on the market for $1.725 million. The Randolph Evans-designed house has four bedrooms and 2½ baths and is on 320 feet of lakefront. It was built in 1941 for Dr. Richard Pasternack, a research chemist who played a key role in fast-tracking bulk production of penicillin for use during World War II.

The current owners bought the property in 2000. One of the two owners, Lynda Zacpal, also the listing agent, says the house was built with central air-conditioning, 1940s style, that has been replaced with an up-to-date HVAC system.

Zacpal and her partner, Zintis Buzermanis, have done major renovations, including converting an all-season sunroom to a great room. They kept as many original floors, doors and as much trim molding as they could.

Because property’s is near the Seatuck National Wildlife Refuge and its deer population, careful research and planning went into the landscaping. The result is deer-proof grounds.

The home, on the National Register of Historic Places, is listed with Charles Rutenberg Real Estate in West Sayville, where Zacpal works.