Why you should buy their house in West Hempstead

Sellers: Rita and Maurice Katz

Address: 391 Maple St., West Hempstead

Asking price: $475,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on a .15-acre lot

The competition: A four-bedroom split-level on the same street is listed for $579,000.

Recent sale in the area: An expanded ranch on the same street sold in April for $336,000.

Taxes: $11,360

Time on the market: Since mid-June

Contact information: The Katzes are selling their home by themselves and can be reached at 516-483-1464

Why it’s for sale: Rita, 82, and her husband, Maurice, 87, both retired teachers, say they will be moving to Florida to be near their daughter.

The Katzes’ home, built in 1937, is centrally located in West Hempstead. Rita talks about her affection for the property they’ve lived on for 50 years:

“We love our gardens -- that’s No. 1. We put in a lot of specimen plants and shrubs. . . . I love the coziness of our home. We have a lot of built-ins, like bookcases, cabinets and a desk. . . . We have an adorable wood [paneled] kitchenette that gives a real Colonial feel. We spend most of our time in the den, which has a step-down area to a guest room that we use as a family room. It has a wall of windows and a sliding-glass door out to the garden. . . . We have a fireplace in the living room. . . . We put in new vinyl thermal windows throughout the house about three years ago. We put in a new driveway, a front stoop and a walkway leading to the house two years ago. . . . We raised our four kids here and expanded the house for them many years ago. . . .The neighborhood is lovely, and we’re not far from the railroad station and houses of worship. It’s very countrified here. . . . We’re going to miss the coziness of this house.”