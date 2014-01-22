Why you should buy her home in Babylon
Seller. Donna Curcio
Address. 10 Walbridge Ave., Babylon
Asking price. $338,888
The basics. A three-bedroom, one-bath split-ranch on a 40-by-100-foot lot
The competition. A similar-size ranch in the same community is listed for $359,990.
Recent sale in the area. A three-bedroom, two-bath home on Tomkins Avenue sold Aug. 30 for $315,000.
Taxes. $7,900
Time on the market. Since Oct. 3
Listing agent. Olympia Rymko, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Syosset, 516-864-8100
Why it’s for sale. Donna, 54, is an accountant and finance consultant. She says she’s planning to move to a condo in Islandia.
Curcio’s vinyl-sided 1961 split ranch is about 1,300 square feet. In addition to other updates, amenities include central air-conditioning and an in-ground sprinkler system. She says the only damage from superstorm Sandy was the wall and flooring in the basement, both of which have been replaced. Curcio talks about the home she’s owned for 12 years:
“I love that it looks like a small house from the outside but then walking into the living room there’s a big cathedral ceiling and it’s all open and just so spacious and inviting .?.?. Since it’s a split-ranch, there’s only five little steps to go upstairs and five steps down to the finished basement .?.?.
"I’ve redone everything .?.?. the roof, windows, siding, a new kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and Silestone countertops, the bathroom with white and gray ceramic tile .?.?. I redid the driveway and walkway with pavers .?.?. There’s a patio in the back .?.?. It’s nice for barbecuing. The neighborhood is known as Fred Shores. We have our own beach club. There’s a nominal fee to join.”