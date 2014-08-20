Why you should buy her house in Farmingdale

Seller: Gail Fine

Address: 10 Stratford Green, Farmingdale

Asking price: $314,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath town house condo in the Stratford Green development on Hempstead Turnpike.

The competition: A similar size end unit in the same complex is listed for $429,000.

Recent sale in the area: A similar size unit in the complex sold in mid-July for $323,500.

Taxes: $10,377, plus $265 monthly common charges; there are no current assessments.

Time on the market: Since mid-June

Listing agent: Christine Schultz, Century 21 Catapano Homes, Bethpage, 516-790-0686

Why it’s for sale: Fine, 67, a customer relations representative for a coffee distributor in Garden City, says she wants to downsize.

The Stratford Green town house complex, built in 1989, has 80 units and a tennis court. Fine talks about the town house she’s owned for 17 years:

“I love it because it doesn’t feel like a town home. It feels like a house. There’s an eat-in kitchen. And there’s a great room, which is great for entertaining. You can have so many people ... It’s very open ... It’s three stories. Three bedrooms are on the second floor, and then there’s a loft, which can be a bedroom, an office, a den or whatever you want it to be.

"There’s a huge closet and a huge attic up there ... I put in a brand-new air-conditioning and heating system ... The unit has its own parking spot. There’s a patio out back ... The thing I love the most is they [the property owners association] do everything. I do nothing. With all the snow last year, I never picked up a shovel. They shovel right up to the front door. They’re constantly cleaning and maintaining. They power wash the siding every few years and take care of all the maintenance.”