Why you should buy her house in Long Beach
Seller. Marie Mignoli-Lombardi
Address. 27 October Walk, Long Beach
Asking price. $549,000
The basics. A 2,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial built in 2003 on a 40-by-50-foot lot
The competition. A similar size home on the same walk is listed for the same price.
Recent sale in the area. A similar size home on West Olive Street sold Jan. 4 for $590,000.
Taxes. $15,018
Time on the market. Since April 26
Listing agent. Lynn Motondo, Topper Realty, Long Beach, 516-889-6677
Why it’s for sale. Marie, 47, a medical secretary at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, says she needs to downsize after raising three kids there.
Mignoli-Lombardi’s home is in the Walks area of Long Beach, where houses face walkways, not streets. Because of the home’s location, Sandy damage was a few inches of water on the main level. Floors and some Sheetrock were replaced. Marie says:
“The Walks are very unique and quaint ... There’s no house in front of me, so it’s very private, yet it’s off Park Avenue. We can park on Park or Walnut and always find parking. We’re close to the beach and the bay and near stores and restaurants ... We spend the most time in the den and kitchen. It’s an open floor plan, so it really flows nicely ...
All the bedrooms are upstairs -- four pretty-good sized rooms. Two bedrooms have sliding doors out to decks ... The front patio is concrete. I told the builder, ‘This is our playground out here. We need it be durable and as large as possible.’ For the Walks, it’s very large ...
I have an all-granite kitchen, with a double stainless sink and stainless steel appliances. The area is great for entertaining. We have a large living room ... It all flows. The three bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling ceramic tile, and the master bath has a Jacuzzi. The flooring on the second level is chocolate wide-plank hardwood ... The house is very comfortable; it’s big, but cozy and warm.”