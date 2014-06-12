Why you should buy her house in Long Beach

Seller. Marie Mignoli-Lombardi

Address. 27 October Walk, Long Beach

Asking price. $549,000

The basics. A 2,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial built in 2003 on a 40-by-50-foot lot

The competition. A similar size home on the same walk is listed for the same price.

Recent sale in the area. A similar size home on West Olive Street sold Jan. 4 for $590,000.

Taxes. $15,018

Time on the market. Since April 26

Listing agent. Lynn Motondo, Topper Realty, Long Beach, 516-889-6677

Why it’s for sale. Marie, 47, a medical secretary at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, says she needs to downsize after raising three kids there.

Mignoli-Lombardi’s home is in the Walks area of Long Beach, where houses face walkways, not streets. Because of the home’s location, Sandy damage was a few inches of water on the main level. Floors and some Sheetrock were replaced. Marie says:

“The Walks are very unique and quaint ... There’s no house in front of me, so it’s very private, yet it’s off Park Avenue. We can park on Park or Walnut and always find parking. We’re close to the beach and the bay and near stores and restaurants ... We spend the most time in the den and kitchen. It’s an open floor plan, so it really flows nicely ...

All the bedrooms are upstairs -- four pretty-good sized rooms. Two bedrooms have sliding doors out to decks ... The front patio is concrete. I told the builder, ‘This is our playground out here. We need it be durable and as large as possible.’ For the Walks, it’s very large ...

I have an all-granite kitchen, with a double stainless sink and stainless steel appliances. The area is great for entertaining. We have a large living room ... It all flows. The three bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling ceramic tile, and the master bath has a Jacuzzi. The flooring on the second level is chocolate wide-plank hardwood ... The house is very comfortable; it’s big, but cozy and warm.”