SELLER. Ed Flatow

ADDRESS. 20 The Rise, Woodbury

ASKING PRICE. $979,000

THE BASICS. Four-bedroom, four-bath farm ranch on 1.03 acres

THE COMPETITION. A four-bedroom ranch on Harvard Drive is listed for $939,000.

RECENT SALE NEARBY. A similar-size home at nearby The Brae sold Oct. 28 for $1,150,000.

TAXES. $29,093

TIME ON THE MARKET. Since May

LISTING AGENT. Lenny Rosenfeld, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Plainview, 516-681-2600

WHY IT'S FOR SALE. Flatow, 53, is a dentist in Forest Hills. He says he’s looking to downsize and is considering a move to Manhattan.

Ed Flatow’s farm ranch is in The Gates community in Woodbury. The approximate 2,800-square-foot home was built in 1959 and is set back on a one-acre corner lot. Ed talks about his house:

“The backyard has a beautiful pool and tennis court. It’s breathtaking, especially in the spring. It could be a great party house. The kitchen has been updated, and the appliances are all new. The master bedroom and bath were updated .?.?. It has a great basement. I have a gym down there .?.?. The floors are hardwood, and there’s a wood-burning fireplace in the living room .?.?. There’s a separate family room off the dining room.

The back of the house is all windows overlooking the patio, pool and tennis court. It’s kind of dramatic in the back. It’s a nice, open look .?.?. From the patio, there’s a few steps up to the pool and then a few more steps up to the tennis court. The patio has been updated. It’s wood and was done about a year ago. The pool is a heated, saltwater pool .?.?. The neighborhood is quiet, beautiful and peaceful. The houses around here are magnificent, and the Syosset school district is one of the best on Long Island. [This location is] easily accessible to all the major highways."