Why you should buy my house: Colonial in Plainview

Sellers Andy and Nathalie Arluck

Address 65 Barnum Ave., Plainview

Asking price $769,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 59-by-140-foot lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 3½-bath split-level on Maplewood Avenue is listed for $749,000.

Recent sale in the area A four-bedroom, 2½-bath split-level on Winthrop Road sold Dec. 3 for $815,000.

Taxes $25,389 ($23,971 with STAR)

Time on the market Since Jan. 18

Listing agent Sandi Polinsky, Homes By Mara Realty, Syosset, 917-733-3059

Why it’s for sale Andy, 62, a franchise owner of Cruise Planners American Express Travel, and Nathalie 48, an assistant store manager at Bloomingdale’s, say they want to move back to beach life in the Long Beach area now that their daughter is happily married and out of the house.

The Arlucks bought their newly constructed 2,713-square-foot home in 2004. The archways and large windows create a spacious feel, says Andy:

“We spend most of our time in the family room. There’s a large flat-panel TV on the wall and a wood-burning fireplace, which make for very comfortable evenings. The living room is also large. . . . We have hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, and they were just refinished for our daughter’s wedding last April. We had the whole bridesmaid shebang here and there was plenty of room. On Christmas Eve, we had a sit-down dinner party for 21 people, and it was very comfortable. The eat-in kitchen is large and open and has all stainless steel appliances and Corian counters. . . . The master bedroom has two walk-in closets that we had custom-outfitted. The master suite is great. There’s a large Jacuzzi tub in the master bath. . . . I built a beautiful multilevel cedar wood deck with a recessed hot tub. The grill’s hooked up to natural gas.”