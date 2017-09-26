Why you should buy my house in East Quogue

Sellers James and Susan Tyte

Address 21 West Side Ave., East Quogue

Asking price $684,000

The basics A three-bedroom, three-bath ranch on a 0.45-acre lot

The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath farm ranch on West Side Avenue is listed for $1,295,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on West Side Avenue sold May 9 for $615,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $6,446

Time on the market Since July 2

Listing agents Edward Kurosz and Suzy Ribeiro, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Quogue, 631-796-6949

Why it’s for sale James, 57, and Susan, 60, who own and operate their own residential building company, say they’re relocating to Florida.

The Tytes’ 2,131-square-foot home has bonus living space both indoors and out. James talks about the property:

“We have a four-season room off the kitchen and den that we added in 2007 and use mostly in the fall and spring. In the summer we spend time by the in-ground pool and large wood tiki hut. . . . Indoors, we enjoy our eat-in kitchen. The cabinetry, counters and appliances are only about eight years old. We have a large pantry with sliding doors and enough storage space for food to last us weeks, and there’s a beautiful bay window that looks out to a tree farm. . . . We like having all the rooms on one floor. A room we use as an office is off the master bedroom but could be converted to a laundry room or nursery. . . . All the bathrooms were updated between six and eight years ago. . . . The two-car garage is insulated and Sheetrocked, and there’s an attic above for storage. The tubing for radiant floor heating was put in when we built; it’s just not hooked up. . . . We originally bought in this area for the great school district. We’re within walking distance to the village, and the beaches are a five-minute ride away. . . . We’re going to miss this place, but the summers are too short.”