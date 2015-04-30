Why you should buy their house in Medford

Sellers: Mike and Anni Gaynor

Address: 78 Buffalo Ave., Medford

Asking price: $435,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 3-bath ranch on a one-acre lot with an in-ground pool

The competition: A four-bedroom, three-bath cape on Maple Street is listed for $434,999.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, two-bath expanded cape on Peconic Avenue sold Oct. 30 for $319,300.

Taxes: $8,620 ($7,518 with STAR)

Time on the market: Since Feb. 17

Listing agent: Jacqueline Evans, Long Island Homes & Horse Property, Smithtown, 631-979-2965

Why it's for sale: Mike, 65, a registered nurse, and Anni, 55, a marketing coordinator, say they want to downsize.

The tall trees and landscaping on the Gaynors' one-acre property make it truly parklike. Mike talks about the house and property:

"Adding the great room, master suite and enlarging the kitchen were the best things we ever did here. It's a great place to entertain year round. . . . The patio and grill are right off the great room and kitchen, so I can grill year round for parties and in the winter there's a fire going in the fireplace nearly every night. . . . We just upgraded the kitchen with granite counters and a glass tile backsplash and under-cabinet lighting. . . .

"The in-ground pool, which is kidney-shaped with slate hardscaping, is like an oasis right in our own backyard. It's incredibly private for entertaining in the summer. The backyard is huge because the property runs 515 feet deep and is fully fenced in. . . .

"Besides the great room, we also have a formal dining room off the kitchen with a large bay window. The small bedroom we use as an office . . . We have a full basement and part of it's finished. We have a two-car garage and in-ground sprinklers. . . . The neighborhood is great. It's no accident that I've been here for 32 years."