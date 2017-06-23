Why you should buy my house in Northport

Sellers Cathy and Karen Goudy

Address 22 Fairwind Ct., Northport

Asking price $850,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath multilevel home in the Harbor Villas homeowners association

The competition A three-bedroom, four-bath condominium in Harbor Point is listed for $920,000.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront unit sold in April for $1,075,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $18,272 (includes Northport Village taxes), monthly homeowners association fee of $336

Time on the market Since June 9

Listing agent The Goudys are selling on their own and can be reached at 631-262-6919.

Why it’s for sale Sisters Cathy, 64, a retired buyer for a retail company, and Karen 62, a retired human resources manager, say they will downsize.

The Goudy sisters have made the most of their 14 years in this 2,217-square-foot home. Cathy shares:

“We’re on the north end of Northport Bay and have a great view of boating activity and Connecticut. A sliding-glass door in the living room leads to a 450-square-foot deck. We eat most of our meals there during the summer and watch magnificent sunsets. Our summer parties are split between the deck and the back lawn. We rent a food truck and set up a DJ booth. . . . The inside works for parties, too. In a loft overlooking the living room we’ve had a Cher impersonator entertaining guests or Dickens Village characters singing Christmas carols. In 2015, we hired Sal Valentinetti from “America’s Got Talent” to perform. A great entertaining house. The master suite has a walk-in closet custom-built by California Closets, a master bath with a skylight plus sliding glass doors out to another balcony . . . One whole wall in our living room is a built-in wall unit. There’s also a gas fireplace that we enjoy immensely. In a storage room off our two-car garage is a dumbwaiter that takes our groceries up to the kitchen. . . . It’s like living in a resort year-round. Not only do we love this home, we can’t talk enough about the Village of Northport.”