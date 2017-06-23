Why you should buy my house in Northport
Sellers Cathy and Karen Goudy
Address 22 Fairwind Ct., Northport
Asking price $850,000
The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath multilevel home in the Harbor Villas homeowners association
The competition A three-bedroom, four-bath condominium in Harbor Point is listed for $920,000.
Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront unit sold in April for $1,075,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $18,272 (includes Northport Village taxes), monthly homeowners association fee of $336
Time on the market Since June 9
Listing agent The Goudys are selling on their own and can be reached at 631-262-6919.
Why it’s for sale Sisters Cathy, 64, a retired buyer for a retail company, and Karen 62, a retired human resources manager, say they will downsize.
The Goudy sisters have made the most of their 14 years in this 2,217-square-foot home. Cathy shares:
“We’re on the north end of Northport Bay and have a great view of boating activity and Connecticut. A sliding-glass door in the living room leads to a 450-square-foot deck. We eat most of our meals there during the summer and watch magnificent sunsets. Our summer parties are split between the deck and the back lawn. We rent a food truck and set up a DJ booth. . . . The inside works for parties, too. In a loft overlooking the living room we’ve had a Cher impersonator entertaining guests or Dickens Village characters singing Christmas carols. In 2015, we hired Sal Valentinetti from “America’s Got Talent” to perform. A great entertaining house. The master suite has a walk-in closet custom-built by California Closets, a master bath with a skylight plus sliding glass doors out to another balcony . . . One whole wall in our living room is a built-in wall unit. There’s also a gas fireplace that we enjoy immensely. In a storage room off our two-car garage is a dumbwaiter that takes our groceries up to the kitchen. . . . It’s like living in a resort year-round. Not only do we love this home, we can’t talk enough about the Village of Northport.”